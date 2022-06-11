Expatriate ‘commits suicide’ at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, June 10: Two hours after returning home from abroad, an expatriate has reportedly committed suicide in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Jamal Hossain, 25, was the son of Sahab Ullah, a resident of Charmohona Village in the upazila. Police sources said family members of the deceased spotted the body of Jamal hanging from a tree next to his house at around 5pm. He reached home from United Arab Emirates two hours back.

The reason of his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

It was learnt that he went to United Arab Emirates three months back. He came to his village home in the upazila on Wednesday.

Office-in-Charge of Raipur Police Station Shipon Barua confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.






















