One lakh villagers suffer for polluted canals in Gopalganj



The photo shows a polluted canal in Nijra Union of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

These seven canals are located at Nijra Union of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.

Farmers can't bring in houses their paddy and other crops due to the blocked canals. At the same time, locals can't use the polluted water.

To get rid of the difficult conditions, local people and farmers demanded rapid removal of the stranded hyacinths and dredging bottoms of the canals.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals Farid Ahmed Mina and Maksudur Rahman of Nijra Village said, more than one lakh people of seven villages of Nijra, Botbari, Biddyadhar, and Narkelbari unions are habituated to use the water of these canals for their household works including cooking.

Especially, the water of these canals is irrigated in ten acres of land by about 50 farmers.

Polluted water has been turned into a breeding place of mosquito.

Nijra Union Chairman Ahmed Ali Mina Dhalu said, government should take necessary measures to solve the problems the villagers are facing.

People's suffering knows no bound because of water hyacinths, he added.

Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahsin Uddin has given assurance of immediately removing the water hyacinths as well as dredging the canals.

To reduce locals' sufferings, the authority will go for quick removal of water hyacinths and navigating the canals, locals hoped.









