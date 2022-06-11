Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One lakh villagers suffer for polluted canals in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a polluted canal in Nijra Union of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows a polluted canal in Nijra Union of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

GOPALGANJ, June 10: About one lakh villagers have fallen into trouble because of seven bottom-filled canals with blanketed water hyacinths.
These seven canals are located at Nijra Union of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.
Farmers can't bring in houses their paddy and other crops due to the blocked canals. At the same time, locals can't use the polluted water.
To get rid of the difficult conditions, local people and farmers demanded rapid removal of the stranded hyacinths and dredging bottoms of the canals.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals Farid Ahmed Mina and Maksudur Rahman of Nijra Village said, more than one lakh people of seven villages of Nijra, Botbari, Biddyadhar, and Narkelbari unions are habituated to use the water of these canals for their household works including cooking.
Especially, the water of these canals is irrigated in ten acres of land by about 50 farmers.
Polluted water has been turned into a breeding place of mosquito.
Nijra Union Chairman Ahmed Ali Mina Dhalu said, government should take necessary measures to solve the problems the villagers are facing.
People's suffering knows no bound because of water hyacinths, he added.
Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mahsin Uddin has given assurance of immediately removing the water hyacinths as well as dredging the canals.
To reduce locals' sufferings, the authority will go for quick removal of water hyacinths and navigating the canals, locals hoped.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Day-long workshop on 10 innovative initiatives of the Prime Minister
108 detained on different charges
Workshop on PM’s 10 special initiatives held in dists
Five to die, two get life term in murder cases
Expatriate ‘commits suicide’ at Raipur
One lakh villagers suffer for polluted canals in Gopalganj
Farmers trained on Agri-meteorological info system
Experimental sunflower farming in Kalatalir Char successful


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft