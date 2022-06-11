Farmers trained on Agri-meteorological info system

GAIBANDHA, June 1o: A day-long training for the farmers on Agricultural Meteorological Information System was held at the auditorium of Sadullapur Upazila Parishad in the district on Wednesday.

Upazila Agriculture Office arranged the training under Agri-meteorological information system development project. Upazila Chairman Shahriar Khan Biplob formally inaugurated the training as chief guest while UNO Rokhsana Begum presided over the inaugural function. Then, Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Krishibid Matiul Alam, Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Krishibid Mahabubul Alam Basunia, Plant Protection Officer of the office Abdur Rab conducted the training as resource persons.

UAO Krishibid Matiul Alam said the main objective of the training was to help the farmers to boost production of crops through improving the farmers' knowledge on weather and climate as well as agrometeorological services.

A total of 30 enthusiastic farmers of the upazila took part in the training.









