Experimental sunflower farming in Kalatalir Char successful



A sunflower field in Kalatalir Char in Bhola. photo: observer

These lands would remain uncultivated after Aman season due to salty soil.

Now growers are happy for good yielding of sunflower in these lands. People are coming from different areas to see their sunflower fields. Some of them are showing interest to farm sunflower.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, with sunflower cultivation, the edible oil demand will be met while size of fallow lands will decrease.

A visit to Kalatalir Char found bloomed sunflower fields in the middle of the char. Beautiful scenes were seen with sunflower fields having fallow places around. Nature-lovers were seen coming like flocks of bees and shooting pictures.

The Kalatalir Char is located in Monpura Upazila. Only few years back, the char would remain fallow after Aman harvesting.

The sunflower farming on salty soil of the char was started by NGO Grameen Unnayan Sangstha under a phase project of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) aimed at increasing income of entrepreneurs and creating employments.

Taking seed and organic fertilizer free of cost and training from the NGO, one local Shah Jalal cultivated sunflower on his 60 decimals of land. He is very happy for getting good yield for the first time.

Enterpreneur Shah Jalal said, as salty water was entering the char from the river, crop was not growing so in the char for several years. Later on, he started sunflower farming in cooperation with Grameen Unnayan Sangstha. If the weather goes fair, he is expecting to be benefitted with good price.

So far 50 more farmers have shown interest in farming sunflower, he added. In the coming year, they will cultivate sunflower taking advice and assistance from Grameen Unnayan Sangstha.

Monowara Begum, wife of local farmer Sirajul Islam, and Hajera Begum, wife of Shahin Molla, said, they have also been interested after seeing sunflower field of their neighbour Shah Jalal. "We will start it in the next year taking advice and assistance from Grameen Unnayan Sangstha", they added.

Executive Director of the NGO Zakir Hossain Mahin confirmed the good yielding of sunflower in Kalatalir Char.

He added they have plan of creating more sunflower growers in future. Besides Kalatalir Char, he added, 1,100 farmers have cultivated sunflower on 72 hectares of land under the project in Bhola Sadar, Char Fasson, Doulatkhan, in Barishal's Barkerganj, Babuganj, and in Patuakhal's Bauphal Upazila.

Monpura Upazila Agriculture Officer Akash Boiragi said, due to lack of embankment, salty water enters Kalatalir Char during tide. No other crop grows in the char except Aman, he added.

With the target to develop farmers, Grameen Unnayan Sangstha has started different works, he further said.

If sunflower cultivation can be enhanced in the coastal region, the uncultivable land-size will come down, and at the same time, the import dependency of the edible oil will decrease, he maintained.







