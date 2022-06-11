Two men found dead in Noakhali, Jashore

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Jashore, on Friday.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 55, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man lying on one side of the Sonapur-Chairmanghat Road in fire service area at around 7am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Rizaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a trader in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Lablu, 37, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Kholadanga Colony Para area in the upazila.

Lablu's father said his son had been missing since Thursday.

Later, locals spotted the body of Lablu with a piece of cloth stuffed into his mouth near Kholadanga Railway Line in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jashore Kotwali PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are in action to identify and nab the culprits.









