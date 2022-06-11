Video
Saturday, 11 June, 2022
Countryside

Nine diagnostic centres, hospitals sealed off in Noakhali, Mymensingh

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Nine illegal diagnostic centres and hospitals have been sealed off in two districts- Noakhali and Mymensingh, in recent times.
The all-out drive against illegal clinics and diagnostic centres began from May 24 following the directions of Directorate General of Health Services.
NOAKHALI: Noakhali Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Department sealed off two physiotherapy centres, two diagnostic centres and a private hospital at Maijdee on Wednesday.
Upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr Naima Nusrat Zejbin conducted a drive in Maijdee Town and shut down Matrisaya Private Hospital, Safe Life Diagnostic Centre, Deshbondhu Diagnostic Centre, Su-Shastho Physiotherapy Centre and Better Life Physiotherapy Centre.
The diagnostic centres and the hospitals have been closed during the drives as they have no licenses, said Dr Zejbin.
Senior Medical Officer of Noakhali Civil Surgeon office Dr Saifuddin Mahmud Chowdhury and Chief Assistant ATM Akram Chowdhury were also present during the drive.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on June 2 conducted drives in Gouripur Upazila of the district and sealed off four illegal diagnostic centres.
Gouripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Hasan Maruf conducted the mobile court.
UNO Hasan Maruf said the drivess were carried out at Soma Pathology, Gouripur Diagnostic Centre, Mymensingh Diagnostic Pathological Lab and Pranth Diagnostic Centre in the upazila.
These diagnostic centres were sealed off due to lack of licenses, clearances from the Department of Environment, lack of doctors to run the labs and necessary equipments, the UNO added.


