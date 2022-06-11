Two electricians electrocuted in Mymensingh, Kurigram

Two electricians have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Kurigram, on Monday.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: An electrician was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain, 20. He was the son of Hatem Ali, a resident of Mallikbari Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam said Ismail Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing a service line in the area in the afternoon. He died on the spot.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man has been electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayeed, 50. He was a resident of Dakshin Dhaldanga Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila of the district.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Sayeed came in contact with a live electric wire while checking a television line in his house at around 8 am, which left him seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued him and took him to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.















