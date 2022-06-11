12,69,362 babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts



A workshop on National Vitamin A Plus Campaign going on in the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital in the town on Thursday. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ: A workshop on National Vitamin A Plus Campaign in the district on Thursday.

The workshop was organized by the Health Department in the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital. It was presided over by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Saiful Islam.

Senior Information Officer Md Shamsul Hoque was present at the workshop as resource persons.

Among others, Deputy Director of the hospital Dr. Md. Helal Uddin spoke.

Through 2,774 centres, a total of 4, 99,717 children from age group 6-11 months and 12-59 months will be administered Vitamin A capsules.

Deputy CS Dr. Zohirul Hoque Talikder made details of the campaign through a PowerPoint presentation.

CHATTOGRAM: A four-day-long National Vitamin A Plus Campaign will be held from June 15 to 19 at 1,288 permanent and temporary immunisation centres in 41 wards in Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).

CCC Chief Health Officer Dr Selim Akhtar Chowdhury revealed the information at a press conference at its hospital auditorium in the port city on Thursday morning.

As part of the campaign, about 81,000 children from six months to 11 months will be given blue capsules and 4, 55,000 children aged between 12-59 months will be given the red colour one at the centres.

The activities will continue from 8am till 4pm.

FENI: A total of 2, 33,635 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.

This information was disclosed at a press conference organized by CS Office in the district on Wednesday morning.

The press conference was arranged in the auditorium of the CS office. It was presided over by CS Dr. Rafique Uz Zaman while Medical Officer of the CS Office Dr. Tahsin Noor moderated it.

The campaign will begin from June 12 to 15. The feeding of the capsule will continue from 8am to 4pm.

Among others, District Information Officer Rezaul Rabbi Monir, spoke at the press conference.

CS said, the vaccine will be administered in 42 unions and five municipalities of six upazilas through a total of 142 centres.

Children aging from 12 months to 59 months will be fed red capsules while children from six months to 11 months will be fed blue capsules.

The administering of the capsule will be held by maintaining the health guidelines, he added.







