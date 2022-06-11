Nine people drown in seven districts

Eight minor children and a schoolboy drowned in separate incidents in seven districts- Patuakhali, Bhola, Chattogram, Joypurhat, Barguna, Pabna and Barishal, in four days.

PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Md Mainuddin, 3, was the son of Md Abul Kalam, a resident of Dakkhin Amragachhia Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mainuddin was playing at their courtyard in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into the pond while his relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found Mainuddin floating on water and rescued him.

Later on, he was taken to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A minor boy drowned in a pond in Char Fasson Upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Afnan, 2, son of Saudi Arabia expatriate Md Ibrahim Khalil, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Afnan fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members recovered his body of from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shashibhusan Police Station (PS) Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a one-and-a-half-year-old minor girl drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Nusaiba, daughter of Md Kabir Hossain of Char Jatin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nusaiba fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while she was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Abu Saleh Md Idris confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Patiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nishan Mallick, 9, son of Sujin Malik, a resident of Dhalghat area in the upazila.

Local sources said Nishan went missing in a pond in the afternoon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

Patiya Upazila Health Complex In-Charge Ziauddin Sakib confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A minor girl drowned in the Chhoto Jamuna River in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Baishakhi Rani, 12, daughter of Nikhil Sing, a resident of Damdama Village in the upazila. She was a fifth grader at Damdama Girls' Government Primary School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Baishakhi Rani slipped into the river accidentally at noon while she was standing beside it.

Being informed, fire service personnel rescued the girl and rushed her to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Baishakhi dead.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mariya Akhter, 2, daughter of Siddique Matbar, a resident of Tafalbaria area under Charduani Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family members said Mariya fell down into a pond next to their house at around 12pm while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor girl dead.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Tauhidul Islam, 15, was the son of Sohel Sarder, an inhabitant of Diar Sahapur Village under Sahapur Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Pakshi North Bengal Paper Mill High School.

Sahapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Emlak Hossain said Tauhidul did not know how to swim.

However, he went missing in a pond in the area in the afternoon while bathing in it.

Later on, his body was recovered from the pond, the UP chairman added.

BARISHAL: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Hizla Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, 6, son of Md Harun, a resident of Hizla Village in the upazila, and Lima Akter, 5, daughter of Abdul Latif, hailed from Mehendiganj Upazila in the district. They are cousins in relation.

Local sources said Mohammad and Lima went missing in a pond in the area in the afternoon while they were taking bath in it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued then and rushed to Hizla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.

Hizla PS OC Yunus Mia confirmed the incident.



