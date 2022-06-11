Video
Saturday, 11 June, 2022
Boris Johnson’s weakness brings international complications

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022

LONDON, June 10: When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote this week, at least one other world leader shared his relief.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was "great news" that "we have not lost a very important ally."
It was a welcome boost for a British leader who divides his country, and his party, but has won wide praise as an ally of Ukraine.
Johnson's relatively narrow victory in Monday's Conservative Party vote - which left him in power but in danger of further rebellions - has implications beyond Britain's shores.
"It's quite hard to address whatever international challenges we face while you are battling your own political party," said David Lawrence, a research fellow at international affairs think-tank Chatham House.
Johnson has many opponents in London and at European Union headquarters in Brussels, but he gets a warmer reception in Kyiv. His staunch backing for Ukraine's fight against Russian invasion, backed by some 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in U.K. military and humanitarian aid, has won him many fans. A bakery in Ukraine's capital has even created a sweet treat named the "Boris Johnson": a puff pastry cake topped with meringue and ice cream, vaguely reminiscent of the British leader's blond mop.
Lawrence says Johnson's rapport with Zelenskyy - "both quite big personalities" - has been an asset for both leaders. But experts say Johnson's weakness is unlikely to have a serious impact on Britain's backing for Ukraine.
Support for military aid to Kyiv and tough sanctions on Moscow is strong among both Britain's governing Conservatives and the left-of-center Labour Party opposition.
"I think any British government would have done the same," Lawrence said.
Johnson's woes have more immediate repercussions for Britain's relations with the EU. He won election in 2019 on a promise to "get Brexit done" and has since feuded with the bloc over trade rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member.
A dispute over customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. has sparked a political crisis in Belfast that is destabilizing the delicate balance between Irish nationalist and British unionist communities that maintains Northern Ireland's peace.    -AP



