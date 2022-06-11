Curfew imposed in parts of Ranchi

NEW DELHI, June 10: A curfew was imposed in parts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi after a protest over controversial remarks by non-removed BJP leaders turned violent. Vehicles were torched and vandalised, and incidents of stone-pelting were reported, leading to injuries. Some policemen were also hurt in the clashes.

Tensions flared up following which police baton-charged the protesters. Stones were pelted by some people in the crowd in response, resulting in several police personnel getting injured.

Police also fired in the air to control the crowd. The incident occurred after Friday prayers near Daily Market, where shopkeepers were observing a day-long bandh over the issue.

Speaking to the reporters, Anish Gupta, deputy inspector general of police, said, "The situation is a little tense but under control. We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment done. Senior officials are also present at the spot".

Meanwhile, Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid here after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, police said.

A large crowd of people gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit. There was heavy security deployment to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incident.

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near gate number one of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed from the area later.

"The protest was held near the gate number one of Jama Masjid. We demanded the arrested of Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad. It was a peaceful protest, and people left the area after a while," said Akram Qureshi, a resident of the area.

"Nupur Sharma should be arrested. I will keep protesting until she is put behind the bars. How dare she disrespect our religion," questioned 57-year-old Baba Mastan, who was part of the protest. Mohammad Fahad (59), a shopkeeper, said, "The protest started at 2 pm. They were dispersed by the police within 15-20 minutes. It was a peaceful protest." Even after the protesters were dispersed, teams of the police and the CISF continued to be deployed in the area. -HT,NDTV





