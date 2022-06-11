Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salah-less Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Ethiopia players celebrating after scoring goals against Egypt during the Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying.

Ethiopia players celebrating after scoring goals against Egypt during the Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying.

JOHANNESBURG, JUNE 10: Egypt sorely missed injured captain Mohamed Salah as they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat by Ethiopia on Thursday in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying.  
A strain ruled out the prolific Liverpool scorer after he defied his club last Sunday and played in a victory over Guinea despite not being fully fit.
Egypt lacked several other injured first choices, but were still expected to secure maximum Group D points in neutral Malawi against opponents 108 places lower in the world rankings.
But the quick Ethiopian forwards repeatedly troubled a slow Egyptian defence in the opening half and goals from Dawa Hotessa and captain Shemeles Bekele gave them a two-goal half-time advantage.
Egypt had more possession in the second half on a pitch badly cut up in places due to torrential pre-match rain.
Ethiopia were forced to play in Lilongwe because, like 16 other countries competing in qualifying, they do not have an international-standard stadium.
Coach Ehab Galal has only been in charge of Egypt for two matches after Portuguese Carlos Queiroz could not agree terms for an extension of his contract.
Galal, who left Cairo club Pyramids to take over the Pharaohs, will now come under intense pressure as a year filled with disappointments for Egypt continues.
They lost the last Cup of Nations final to Senegal on penalties in February and one month later suffered a similar fate against the same team in a play-off to decide who went to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Egypt needed 87 minutes to score the goal that beat Guinea in the opening round of 2023 Cup of Nations qualifying and the loss to Ethiopia left them bottom of the table.
The only consolation for Galal and his squad is that the other teams in the section -- Ethiopia, Malawi and Guinea -- have also won and lost so each side has three points.
Guinea left it late to beat Malawi 1-0 in Conakry with Naby Keita, a Liverpool teammate of Salah, scoring in added time.
Nigeria ended a five-match winless run by coming from behind to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 in a Group A match played behind closed doors in Abuja because of crowd trouble in a World Cup play-off against Ghana.
All the goals came before half-time with Jonathan Morsay nodding the Leone Stars into an early lead, Alex Iwobi levelling and Victor Osimhen scoring what proved the match winner on 41 minutes.
Guinea-Bissau lead Nigeria on goal difference after hammering Sao Tome e Principe 5-1 in the Moroccan city of Agadir with Belgium-based Zinho Gano bagging a brace within eight minutes.
The brilliance of South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams could not prevent Qatar-bound Morocco winning a high-profile Group K clash 2-1 in Rabat.
It was the first match for both teams in a group reduced to three teams by the banning of Zimbabwe over government interference and Ayoub el Kaabi won it with a superb 87th-minute volley.
Fellow World Cup qualifiers Cameroon were also narrow winners, edging plucky minnows Burundi 1-0 in Tanzania though a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi.
Minnows Lesotho exceeded expectations by holding an Ivory Coast side stacked with Europe-based stars 0-0 in cold Soweto.
The Ivorians qualify automatically as 2023 hosts but are competing in Group H to gain competitive match practice.
This leaves rivals the Comoros, Lesotho and Zambia fighting for just one place at the finals and the Zambian Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) lie second on head-to head records.
Mali scored twice in added time with 10 men to defeat South Sudan 3-1 and build a three-point lead over Congo Brazzaville and the Gambia in Group G.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern's Davies scores twice Canada thrash Curacao
Cancelo and Guedes send Portugal to victory over Czechs
Salah, Kerr complete English football awards double
Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months
Salah-less Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India
Australian players back UN appeal for crisis-hit Sri Lanka


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft