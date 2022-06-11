Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghans survive batting scares to complete ODI sweep of Zimbabwe

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

HARARE, JUNE 10: Afghanistan completed a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe on Thursday in a one-day international series in Harare, but made heavy weather of chasing a modest target due to some lacklustre batting.
Set just 136 to win, the tourists scored slowly and lost wickets to be in trouble at 60-4 after the last ball of the 20th over.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (38) and Mohammad Nabi (34 not out) then patiently turned the tide, steadily adding the runs that eventually delivered a four-wicket victory with 74 balls to spare.
Put in to bat by the tourists, Zimbabwe had their own problems with only Sikandar Raza (38) and Ryan Burl (21) making any impact, and they were all out for 135 in 44.5 overs.    
After previous victories by 60 runs and eight wickets at Harare Sports Club, Afghanistan overtook England for second place in the World Cup Super League standings. They trail Bangladesh by 20 points having played six matches less.
The top eight Super League finishers qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India while the other five nations in the table must go into a 10-team tournament from which only two secure finals places.  
Afghanistan have won 10 of 12 Super League matches while a much higher-profile team like South Africa lie 11th having been victorious in only four of 13 ODIs.
Zimbabwe batted poorly with the team managing just eight fours between them while the lone six came from lower-order batsman Milton Shumba.
Only Raza and Burl could make meaningful contributions against a six-man Afghan attack, all of whom claimed at least one wicket.
Rashid Khan was the most successful Afghan bowler with three wickets while Nabi and Fazalhaq Farooqi captured two each.
The cheap exits of openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7) and Ibrahim Zadran (8), Rahmat Shah (17) and Najibullah Zadran (9) had Zimbabwe dreaming of a shock victory.
But Shahidi and Nabi dug in with the skipper striking five fours in a 38 compiled from 70 deliveries while Nabi scored faster with his 34 coming off 47 balls, and including two fours and a six.
Blessing Muzarabani (2-18) and Tendai Chatara (2-32) shared the Zimbabwe bowling honours with two wickets apiece.
Afghanistan now turn their attention to Twenty20 internationals, playing Zimbabwe in Harare on June 11, 12
and 14.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern's Davies scores twice Canada thrash Curacao
Cancelo and Guedes send Portugal to victory over Czechs
Salah, Kerr complete English football awards double
Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months
Salah-less Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India
Australian players back UN appeal for crisis-hit Sri Lanka


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft