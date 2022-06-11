Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Bangladesh lock horns with Turkmenistan today

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Bangladesh National Football team's practice session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh National Football team's practice session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh will face upper ranked Turkmenistan in their second group-E game of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Private satellite channel Ten-Sports will telecast the match live that kicks off at 3:15pm (BST).
Ahead of the match Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera was found optimistic with his boys' performance in today's (Saturday) match against Turkmenistan.
Addressing at a pre-match press conference, the Bangladesh coach said boys were very competitive in the last game and they are prepared to take the challenge of Turkmenistan.
Replying to a question, he said they would take to the field to win the match though Turkmenistan are a very strong side 54 steps ahead than Bangladesh in FIFA ranking.
Skipper Jamal Bhuyan said: "Off course we believe we can win, we have to do it, we have worked hard, we have courage, we have to have confidence by doing this things we will have good chance," said Jamal when asked what is the target about the Saturday's match.
The Bangladesh skipper, who is found very happy with the results of his team's last two games, said the new coach just has taken the charge of the team and started some changes which were not seen before. The new coach is very brilliant and very helpful for the player.
Both teams started their qualifiers campaign with defeats. Bangladesh ranked 188 by FIFA went down a fighting 0-2 to mighty Bahrain, while Turkmenistan who currently ranked 134 by FIFA were beaten 3-1 by host Malaysia. Bangladesh has not qualified for the finals since 1980, which remains their only appearance in the competition.
Though the boys in red and green usually play well on home turf but struggled against Bahrain in their qualifiers opener. They conceded twice in quick succession and were unable to bounce back after that. The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. however came to the field with more organised way in the second half and did not allow Bahrain to commit any further damage.
Credit must go to Bangladesh custodian Anisur Rahman Zico who was superb under the bar and foiled number of Bahrain's scoring opportunities. Coach Javier Cabrera must be looking forward for the same performance from him against Turkmenistan.
The main concern of coach Javier Fernandez Cabrera is to improve on the attacking output of his players because his boys have not scored in last four games they have played in 2022, conceding four goals and keeping two clean sheets.
The two teams have met just once before the Saturday's match, in the Asian Games 2002,
which Turkmenistan won by 3-1 goals.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern's Davies scores twice Canada thrash Curacao
Cancelo and Guedes send Portugal to victory over Czechs
Salah, Kerr complete English football awards double
Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months
Salah-less Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India
Australian players back UN appeal for crisis-hit Sri Lanka


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft