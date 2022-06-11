Federation Cup Taekwondo inaugurated

Federation Cup Taekwondo was inaugurated on Friday at National Sports Council Gymnasium in the city, said a press release.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest while Chattogram divisional Sports Association's general secretary Sirajuddin Alamgir was present as the special guest.

Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF) president Morshed Hossain Kamal and BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana, were among others, also present in the inauguration ceremony.

A total of 220 men and women players from 10 district sports associations, equal number of clubs and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party are taking part in the different categories of the meet, which is being held by the entire cooperation of BTF. -BSS















