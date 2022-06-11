Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Federation Cup Taekwondo inaugurated

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Federation Cup Taekwondo was inaugurated on Friday at National Sports Council Gymnasium in the city, said a press release.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest while Chattogram divisional Sports Association's general secretary Sirajuddin Alamgir was present as the special guest.
Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation's (BTF) president Morshed Hossain Kamal and BTF's general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana, were among others, also present in the inauguration ceremony.
A total of 220 men and women players from 10 district sports associations, equal number of clubs and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party are taking part in the different categories of the meet, which is being held by the entire cooperation of BTF.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern's Davies scores twice Canada thrash Curacao
Cancelo and Guedes send Portugal to victory over Czechs
Salah, Kerr complete English football awards double
Murray to face Tsitsipas in first quarter-final in six months
Salah-less Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India
Australian players back UN appeal for crisis-hit Sri Lanka


Latest News
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast
Benazir president, Azam gen sec of Shariatpur Journalists' Association
China won't hesitate to start war over Taiwan, Beijing tells US
Withdraw provision of legalising laundered cash: TIB urges govt
Is it a budget for common people, asks Fakhrul
Bhola Clash: 20 including 7 cops injured
Singer Hyder Husyn again suffers heart attack
UN voices concern over action against Odhikar
Rains to lash 8 divisions
Momen hopeful of achieving 7.5 pc GDP
Most Read News
DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test, 62 fight for each seat
Climate change and how to address it
2 killed in shootout outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr
When there is a brief spell of shower during the sultry weather
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Action plan to meet edible oil demand
Allies speak out for a free and fair vote in Bangladesh next year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft