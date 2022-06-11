BOA to host Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games

Video
Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) will host the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Youth Games later this year or next year.
The decision was taken at a meeting of BOA executive committee's held on Thursday night at Army Multipurpose complex of Dhaka Cantonment with BOA president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU,PSC, PHD, BOA in the chair.
The BOA president directed to form a steering committee to organize the games considering the educational activities of the school and college from next October/November to February/ March.
The meeting discussed in detail of Bangladesh's participation in various events in the upcoming 22nd Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, UK and the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Konya, Turkey.
The meeting also decided to start the training camp as early as possible if the date of the South Asian (SA) Games to be held in Pakistan is known.
The meeting was attended by BOA Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza and BOA Media Committee's chairman and vice president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun among others.
In addition, nine more sub committees have been formed in the meeting with the previous six sub committees on the occasion of International Olympic Committee's founding anniversary, Olympic Day in July and in order to conduct the daily activities of BOA.
The nine sub committees are Sports and Environment, Women's Commission, Sports for All, Federation Co-ordination, Athletes, Law and Policy, Discipline, Marketing, Sponsorship, Culture and Olympic Heritage and International Relation.     -BSS


