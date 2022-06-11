17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka’s Jurain

Police have arrested at least 17 people in the space of 24 hours over an attack on a sergeant in Dhaka's Jurain.

Ashraf Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Branch (Wari Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Friday, "A total of 23 people have been arrested so far over the incident."

A group of people launched an attack on Sergeant Ali Hossain while he was checking the licence and registration documents of motorcyclist Md Rony, who was travelling on the wrong side of the road in the Jurain Railgate area, according to police.

Hossain was injured in the incident and required 21 stitches on his hand. Traffic Constable Sirajul Islam and ASI Utpal Datta of Shyampur police were also injured while trying to protect him from the mob.

Motorcyclist Rony, his wife Yasin Nishat Bhuiyan and her brother Yasin Arafat were detained shortly after the incident. They were placed under arrest after a case was filed over the attack against 400 people at Shyampur Police Station.