Saturday, 11 June, 2022
BD-India bus services resume

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Cross-border bus services between Bangladesh and India via ICP Agartala-Akhaura and ICP Haridaspur-Benapole resumed on Friday.
The bus services had been suspended for nearly two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The resumption of services will help boost tourism and people-to-people ties, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. The bus service via ICP Dawki-Tamabil will be launched in due course once necessary clearances are obtained from the governments of India and Bangladesh.
The bus services are a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity between the two countries, and are a popular means of travel in India and Bangladesh.     -UNB


