Climate vulnerable nations demand fund for loss, damage

The surging costs of climate change-driven destruction have made vulnerable nations poorer by about one-fifth, 55 such countries said on Wednesday, as fears grow that UN discussions on money for states to repair and avoid harm could become a "talk shop".

"Loss and damage" caused by more extreme weather and rising seas is a key issue at mid-year UN climate talks in the German city of Bonn, as negotiators launched a three-year dialogue this week on a topic that has long divided rich and poorer economies.

The "Glasgow Dialogue" emerged after a push for a new loss-and-damage fund for vulnerable countries floundered at the UN COP26 summit in Scotland last year due to resistance from donors including the United States and some European governments.

But small island states and other countries that are already bearing the brunt of a warming world - from more powerful storms in Madagascar to disappearing islets in the Marshall Islands - urged wealthy governments not to hold back progress in Bonn.

"We ask in particular that we do not just have another talk shop on finance for addressing climate impacts," said Ralph Regenvanu, a parliamentarian from Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation grappling with frequent cyclones and rising seas.

If the dialogue does not result in real action on getting money moving to the most vulnerable people, it "will fail", the opposition leader warned ahead of the June 6-16 climate talks.

The Bonn conference got off to a tense start this week, as developing and advanced economies tussled over whether and how to include the "Glasgow Dialogue" on the official UN agenda.

Green groups fear push-back on that signals a lack of commitment by donor countries to provide new funding.

Harjeet Singh, a senior advisor with Climate Action Network International, which represents more than 1,500 civil society groups, said the dialogue should set up a financing facility at a UN summit this November and start to deliver money in 2024.

"We do not want three years of only talking which doesn't lead to any action or any real help to people on the ground who are suffering right now," he told journalists on Tuesday.

A flagship UN science report in February said climate change-driven losses are already happening and are set to become much worse if measures to curb emissions from fossil fuel use worldwide are not dramatically stepped up. Climate-vulnerable nations have long grappled with the slow pace of progress at UN negotiations, with their key demands - including more finance to adapt to climate change and compensation for losses and damages - going largely unmet.

New studies this week laid out the extensive impacts and costs they are suffering as the planet heats up.

A report on 55 economies hit hard by climate change - from Bangladesh to Kenya to South Sudan - found they had lost about $525 billion - or 20 per cent of their wealth on average - in the last two decades due to the impacts of global warming.







