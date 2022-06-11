Video
DU ‘Ka’ unit entry exam held

Two suspected men arrested for interrogation from Curzon Hall

Published : Saturday, 11 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
DU Correspondent

The 'Ka' unit admission test under the Faculty of Science of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2021-22 academic session held on Friday at eight divisional cities including in the capital.
At this time, two suspected men were arrested by the proctorial body of the university in front of the Curzon Hall on the DU campus at around 11:45am. Later, they were handed over to police for interrogation.
Starting from 11:00am, the test ended at 12:30pm. This year, a total of 115,726 admission seekers submitted their applications against 1,851 seats.
Along with Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad and Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman visited the centres on the DU campus in the morning.
After the visit, Prof Akhtaruzzaman told journalists that an utmost competition would take place in this unit as the number of the applicants increased compared to the previous years.
He said, "Among the aspirants, around 63 thousand sat in the centres of Dhaka city and some 53 thousand were taking the examination outside the capital."
The VC further said he contacted all the vice chancellors of the universities situated at seven divisions and learnt that no unexpected incidents took place there.
Confirming the matter of arrest, DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said details would be given later.


