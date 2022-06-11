BNP denounces nat’l budget as friendly to looters



Dhaka city north and south BNP demonstrates in front of the National Press Club on Friday in the city protesting against the price hike of gas and daily commodities. photo : Observer

"Budget will help those who stole, robbed and looted public money and stashed the cash abroad like PK Halder. They can now bring black money from abroad by paying 7 per cent tax and no one can raise any question against it," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader also said the money launderers will not be caught by the ACC and the apex court will not raise any question against them if they pay the tax.

"So, can I say those who have presented this budget are the government of the common people? Is it a budget for common people? This is a regime of looters, thieves, robbers. They're now cutting people's pockets and making their own pockets heavier, destroying the economy and the potentials of this country. "

Dhaka south and north city units of BNP arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the hike in prices of essential commodities and gas.

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled the Tk 678,064 crore national budget for the financial year 2022-2023 with a special focus on economic recovery from uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the proposed budget, the government offered the amnesty to undisclosed assets or cash of Bangladeshis stashed in foreign countries.

According to the proposed provision, money siphoned off abroad from Bangladesh can be legalised in exchange of seven to fifteen per cent tax. -UNB







