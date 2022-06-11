No outcry for food in country: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Friday said there is no outcry for food in the country as it is now self-sufficient in food grains production.

"Due to Russia-Ukraine war, supply of wheat has decreased from those countries. So, price of wheat in Bangladesh has risen like elsewhere in the world. As the wheat price rose, its demand has shifted to rice. So, the price of rice has also risen," he said. Razzaque, also the Awami League Presidium Member, was speaking at a post-budget press conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

He said: "Though the price of our main staple food rice has increased, there is no public outcry for food. Bangladesh is now self-reliant in food."

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Health Minister Zahid Maleque, State Minister for Finance Dr Shamsul Alam, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Financial Institution Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Planning Division Secretary Prodeep Ranjan Chakrabarty, ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin were present at the press conference. -BSS


















