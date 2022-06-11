AL to take revenge for insulting Hasina: Quader



Leaders and activists of Dhaka South City Awami League hold a rally in front of the Engineers Institution to protest against the 'death threat to Sheikh Hasina' in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

He said, "If something happens to Sheikh Hasina, AL leaders and activists will not sit at home. We are on the street and we will give a proper reply from the street."

He gave the warning from a protest rally of the Dhaka South city Awami League at the Suhrawardy Udyan Engineers Institution premises in protest of the 'death threat to Sheikh Hasina'. Obaidul Quader said, "Today the streets of Dhaka city are occupied by Awami League. The Awami League has woken up now. AL was, is and will be on the streets."

He said, "They attack on our emotions by insulting Sheikh Hasina, we feel bad when they say bad things about Bangabandhu, we feel insulted when they insult Bangabandhu's family. When Sheikh Hasina is threatened with death, our emotions get hurt, we cannot stand it. We do not insult anyone, we do not conspire against anyone, which BNP has started."

Warning of revenge, the Awami League General Secretary said, "I want to say, 75 and 2022 are not the same thing. The killers who killed Bangabandhu have been rewarded, indemnity has been given."

Awami League presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, among others, were also present there. Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh also spoke on the occasion.













Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday has said AL will take revenge for 'insulting' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He said, "If something happens to Sheikh Hasina, AL leaders and activists will not sit at home. We are on the street and we will give a proper reply from the street."He gave the warning from a protest rally of the Dhaka South city Awami League at the Suhrawardy Udyan Engineers Institution premises in protest of the 'death threat to Sheikh Hasina'. Obaidul Quader said, "Today the streets of Dhaka city are occupied by Awami League. The Awami League has woken up now. AL was, is and will be on the streets."He said, "They attack on our emotions by insulting Sheikh Hasina, we feel bad when they say bad things about Bangabandhu, we feel insulted when they insult Bangabandhu's family. When Sheikh Hasina is threatened with death, our emotions get hurt, we cannot stand it. We do not insult anyone, we do not conspire against anyone, which BNP has started."Warning of revenge, the Awami League General Secretary said, "I want to say, 75 and 2022 are not the same thing. The killers who killed Bangabandhu have been rewarded, indemnity has been given."Awami League presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, among others, were also present there. Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh also spoke on the occasion.