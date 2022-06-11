

Head of Chef Australian High Commission Bangladesh

Honey Lemon Salmon with Mashed Potato



Ingredients:

250 gm salmon filets

200 gm potatoes

1 lemon

4 cloves garlic, minced

2-3 sprigs dill

1/2 cup Dijon mustard (Or your preferred type of mustard)

5 tsp honey

1/4 cup heavy cream or 5 tbsp milk

3tsp butter

olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste

1 cup chopped Barbati





Recipe

* Preheat the oven to 425 F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup and drizzle with olive oil.

* In a pot, bring water to a boil over medium high/high heat and add the potatoes. Cook until soft and remove from water.

* Zest the lemon. Chop Barbati .

* Squeeze 1/2 lemon over fish, and salt and pepper both sides of filets and place on pan. Slice the other half of the lemon and place atop fish.

Place Barbati on the pan, and add salt, pepper and garlic. Toss together with your hands.

* You'll want to cook these for about 15 minutes. Ensure the fish is done by prodding open the center of the filet with a fork. If it's flaky, it's ready!

* In a saucepan under medium heat, combine mustard, honey, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir occasionally.

* Add cream, olive oil, garlic, and salt and pepper to taste into the pot of drained potatoes. Bring under medium low heat and mash the potatoes, skin on.

