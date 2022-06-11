

Useful summer care tips

Just using a good sunscreen is not enough for your skin in summer. You need to take proper care of your skin and hair too.

Here are some simple remedies for you to have a glowing and supple skin even in summer.

Cool Off: Carry a face mist with you, so you can mist your face and body while out in hot sun.

A great Homemade Cooling Cucumber Mist recipe : Puree a peeled cucumber until it is smooth.

Strain this mixture through your cheesecloth into a clean bowl, and make sure to squeeze that cloth to get all the liquid out of it.

Add 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of mint juice, 1/2 cup of rosewater, and stir well to make sure it's all blended together, then pour the liquid into a spray bottle.

If you find that it's a bit too viscous, you can add more rosewater or a bit of distilled water to dilute it.

This is a wonderfully cooling and soothing mist on sunburns, dry weather ravaged skin, or during a menopausal hot flash.

Do away with Dry Skin: Use a gentle scrub on dry skin to exfoliate, before you bathe. Pay special attention to knees and elbows. Finish with a rich body cream or oil within three minutes of toweling off.

A Very effective Home made Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub

* Mix 1/4 cup sugar sugar with 1/2cup finely ground coffee beans, 2 tablespoons of sesame oil,and 1/2 teaspoon (about 20 drops) eucalyptus essential oil. Turn it to a paste. You can add a tablespoon of sea salt and extra virgin olive oil too.

* The firming effect of caffeine,nourishing sesame oil and purifying eucalyptus oil work magic with your skin.

* Use this mixture to scrub your entire body.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Make sure you use a body wash to experience the softness of your skin.

Once done, apply a moisturizer of your choice to retain the moisture.

Eat Your SPF - literally: Oral intake of vitamins C and Vitamin A can limit potential for sunburn. A salad with vitamin C rich citrus, berries, tomato, and vitamin E rich nuts is an ideal SPF meal.

A mixed fruit treat of mango, strawberries, papaya is an amazing reward for your skin.

Mango is rich in betacarotene, a natural sunscreen given to us by nature in this season. It also fights against skin ageing, regenerates skin cells and restores the elasticity of skin.

Papaya is also a rich source of Vitamin A with a great sun protective action.

Ease the Eyes: The summer elements can be particularly harsh on the fragile skin around the eyes.

Apply sunscreen around the eyes too. You can use homemade packs to soothe your eyes. Use glares to protect your eyes.

A very soothing Homemade Cucumber Mint Eye Mask

* Blend a cucumber (it is ok to leave the skin on) and 5-6 mint leaves.

* Add a small amount of water to thin the cucumber's juice.

* Dip cotton pads in the juice and gently squeeze them to get rid of excess juice with your palm.

* Place the cotton pads flat and separated in a clear zip-lock bag and freeze them until they are iced.

* At the end of a tiring hectic day, just take two cotton pads out of the bag, place them over your eyes for around 20-25 minutes and relax.

Protect your pout: The sun's rays are very drying on the delicate lip tissue.

To keep your lips luscious and hydrated, apply a richly textured lip balm with a minimum SPF of 15 and reapply regularly, when outdoors. Apply little coconut oil or ghee on lips at night to prevent them from chapping.

The following Homemade lip pack will be well appreciated by your lips.

Apply a mashed ripe banana in a teaspoon of sour cream and leave on to soothe your chapped lips.

Take a cool shower: Hot showers after sun exposure further dry the skin. A cool shower after excess sweating helps keep the skin unblocked, and decreases acne breakouts.

Hydrate your Skin: Skin is the largest organ and needs to be kept hydrated all the time. 8 to 12 glasses of water helps to soothe the skin and keeps it supple.

Protect your Skin from the Sun

Use a good sunscreen with correct SPF properly and repeat as frequently as required. My health feed titled 'Know your Sunscreens' gives a detailed insight about the sunscreens.

Love your Legs: The trick to great summer legs is to alter the way light reflects off the skin's surface. Exfoliate first, scrub and apply a good moisturiser. Always use a sunscreen.

Pamper your hands and feet: The thin skin on your hands and feet wrinkles and pigments easily, so be sure to use sunblock daily.

Exfoliate frequently and apply moisturiser at night.

The following Homemade Scrub for hand and feet will help to keep them soft and supple.

* Mix well one tablespoon of coconut oil, 1/4th cup of sea salt and 1/4th cup of fine sugar (brown or white).

* Add the juice of a lime and mix again in a blender for about 30 seconds.

* Store in an airtight container and use within a week.









