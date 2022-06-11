The importance of large space refrigerators in summer

The scorching summer is here. As the temperatures soar, we are hurling towards excruciatingly hot days and even hotter and sweltering nights. Let us recognize the daily storage struggles in this sizzling temperature and switch to a convenient and hassle-free summer refrigeration.

Your refrigerator may not hold as much as you think: Typically, refrigerators look bigger on the outside, but are very less spacious inside. The thick sidewalls take up most of the volume, resulting in little space for food storage. Cramming up a lot of food items in a small space may overload the fridge, causing the perishables to go off. A bigger, spacious refrigerator will enable you to organize its contents and store weekly meals without increasing the external dimension

Fluctuating temperature, uneven cooling: During the summer season, immense strain is put onto refrigerators as they have to work extra hard to keep their contents cool inside. Under so much stress, food and perishables are more likely to become spoiled or contaminated, causing significant wastage. Today, cutting-edge technologies like all around cooling ensures uniform cooling throughout the refrigerator.

Use energy in efficient way: Refrigerators tend to consume more energy to maintain their efficiency in this heat, which in turn drives up the energy bills. The innovative Digital Inverter Compressor saves energy and preserves your food longer, keeps your electric bills lower.

When you choose to invest in a refrigerator, you are investing in the food preservation possibilities of your home. Over the years, numerous home appliance manufacturers have introduced refrigerators in the market that suits the necessities of the consumers. Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh is one such example who have introduced SpaceMax Series Side-by-Side Refrigerator line-up are available in two-door and three-door options.

The line-up boasts an All-around Cooling System that continually checks and blows cold air through strategically designed multiple vents, which cool the entire fridge evenly from corner to corner. The Twin Cooling Plus" technology accounts for "15 days' freshness," which contains Double Evaporator and Double Cooling Fan for both fridge and freezer compartment, cooling the compartments separately to prevent odor from spreading from freezer to fridge. Consumers can purchase their preferred refrigerator model from this amazing summer-friendly line-up at Samsung's outlets.

With the changing climate and weather, refrigerators have turned into indispensable appliances for all households. So, hurry up and store more food with max freshness within max space!

















