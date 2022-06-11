

Touch of nature in hi-tech life

In the city areas where greeneries are rarely seen, people are coming up with new ways to make the environment more breathable. It has been a trend now. Many environment workers are giving people training for roof gardening or balcony gardening. In such workshops people are trained on how to create a roof top garden or how to take care of plants in a much smaller area like the balconies. People are accepting those ideas and implementing those more and more. In the Dhaka city alone, there are around 7000 roof top gardens. such gardens contain both flower and fruit plants. Some people also grow water type plants in their home.

The idea of balcony gardening is also thriving recently. There are lots service providers that customize balcony gardens while being very economy friendly. By spending a little or no money anyone can have a balcony garden in their home.

Apart from gardening, the usage of plants as home décor has also increased. Instead of using showpieces, small indoor plants are being used in many households. Some offices are taking it a bit further by making their office space fully breathable by using as much plants as possible. In such buildings the outside walls are often covered with leaf type plants. In indoor, the stairs and the halls contain small or medium plants. And the buildings are structured in such ways so that enough air and sunlight can reach the plants.

In short, people are bringing in a touch of nature in their lives. These ideas are making our living and working places healthier and more beautiful at the same time.













There is no denying fact that the natural beauty makes our environment eye-catching but what is most important is that this nature makes our life healthy. Obviously this nature should be pure if we want fresh breath of air or oxygen. But sadly in our city, the carbon emission is higher than ever. That makes us suffocated always. And there is another fact that in this city life really feels a bit too mechanical and robotic. Integrating nature in the places we live and work can be a proper solution to get us free from those troubles.