

Girl Guides Association out to improve girls’ skill

Girl Guides Association of Bangladesh has been active in the country as a separate member of WAGGGS since 1973 with the main motto of training leadership to the girls and young women.

To extend their activities in secondary and higher secondary institutions, Girl Guides Association held a seminar on June 4 at the Guide auditorium in New Bailey Road, Dhaka.

World Girl Guides and Girl Scout Association (WAGGGS) believes- "only girls and young women are able to bring in the changes in the current world scenario". To bring that belief into reality WAGGGS has been helping girls and young women in 150 counties. WAGGGS is divided in 5 regions--- Asia pacific, Europe, Western hemisphere, Africa, and Arab. In Bangladesh there are 10 locations from where the association's activities are run.

Their activities first started in this region in 1928 and currently the number of guides in the association is more than 440000.

The association aims to properly train the girls to help the society by providing them with proper leadership skills. The association is doing lot of humanitarian activities like establishing day care centres, tree plantation, child right protection, and many more. With such activities the association aims to establish a strong constructive bond with the society and a better leadership in the youth.

In the seminar, Kazi Zebunnessa Begum, Additional Secretary (World Health) and the National Commissioner of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association was present as chief guest .

Md. Shahidul Islam, deputy commissioner, Dhaka and advisor of the capital region of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association as chief speaker and Md Abdul Majid, District Education Officer as special guest were also present.

The seminar was presented by Rowshan Islam, capital regional commissioner of Bangladesh Girl Guides Association.

