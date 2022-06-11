

Festival of Resilience: People, Planet and Possibilities

The festival held at the Dhaka's "NCC" (Naveed's Comedy Club) on June 9.

For decades, people of Bangladesh have faced countless challenges, such as, climate and human-induced disasters, inequalities, economic instability, refugee crisis and pandemic. But every time, the mass bounced back with the power of resilience and survived with a renewed vigor. Very recent example would be the last two years, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the collective effort of the people of this country helped communities to stay hopeful and agile, despite all the uncertainties and despair.

This innate quality and resilience of people is worth celebrating and hence ActionAid Bangladesh organized this festival. Through a wide and immersive range of activities, the festival will help to celebrate the people, their strength, joy, and solidarity.

There was also a special 'She-tales,' segment, involving women leaders from the community who will share their tales of courage and resilience, and a cultural performance by AAB Band with the theme 'Mukto Koro Bhoy, Apona Majhe Shakti Dhoro Nijera Koro Joy.' Remarks by Dr M Khalilur Rahman (Member of the General Assembly, AAIBS) marked the conclusion of the first day's arrangements.

"The knack for survival through endurance and surpassing beyond obstacles is what makes us, as a nation, unique and commendable. At ActionAid, we felt that it was high time we celebrated this innate resilience of people - and therefore, came up with the idea of this Festival of Resilience. Through this 2-days long event, we are going to promote the diversity of the country's culture, an attempt to learn the grassroots' resilience mechanisms, explore opportunities for potential partnerships and highlight the work of ActionAid Bangladesh for building resilience to increase awareness," said Farah Kabir, Country Director, ActionAid Bangladesh.



















