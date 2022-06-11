

Tête-à-tête with Ritu



Ritu: My career started as a child artiste in 1979 when I was six years old, singing songs on Bangladesh Television music programmes. And now I am busy working in different sectors, such as News Presentation, Social work, Organizational work and various household chores.

Observer: How long are you working in the media? What are the remarkable changes in the industry that you have seen in past 20 years? What difficulties have you come across as a woman?



Ritu: I have been in media for almost 43 years, Alhamdulillah. I have seen many ups and downs. With time, many things have changed and this is very normal. In so many years of development, we have gone digital, however, the standard of media has deteriorated, i must say. The way we have learned songs and poems during our time was done with devotion and patience. Now the present generation is not paying much attention to learning and wants to cut corners to achieve greatness.



Observer: Was it difficult or easy to walk alone in your career as a woman?



Ritu: Since I have been working from my childhood, it was not a problem.

No matter how much we shout that men and women have equal rights, it seems that it is not possible. It is very difficult for a woman to fight alone. I think and believe that with the right qualifications, dedication, honesty, sincerity and perseverance that can be achieved.



Observer: What are the secrets of being successful for so many years?



Ritu: Alhamdulillah, I thank Allah, I don't know how successful I am but I do what I do with devotion, honesty, sincerity, concentration and respect to work. And I do work on time. You can call me a workaholic, I like to be involved in work all the time.

I became a news presenter all of a sudden. Basically, I was a TV presenter, I used to anchor musical programmes on Bangladesh Television from my childhood. But I began to present news in the population cell on the radio.



I was basically a singer and a presenter. I am a listed artiste of Bangladesh Television. Towards the end of 2003, my friend Samia Rahman offered me to be a news reader, then in January 2004 I joined NTV as a news reader, I am still with The NTV as a senior news presenter.



Learning songs from my family inspired by my mother, I performed, my mother was very cultural-minded and also put a lot of pressure on our brothers and sisters to study. After marriage, my husband and even the boys are very supportive of my occupation.

To be a good news reader, one must be educated, as well as have general knowledge, knowledge of international affairs, politically updated, knowledge of sports, know what is going on inside the country, then one can become a news presenter. I am the President of News Broadcasters Alliance Society, the only organization of private channels and radio in Bangladesh.



Observer: Which do you enjoy better, politics or news?



Ritu: In my personal life I have been involved in politics since my student life. I am a four-time member of the sub-committee on publicity and publication of Bangladesh Awami League. My father Abul Hasnat was the VP of Chhatra League.

I do politics from the ground up to the centre. As much as I have a reputation in politics because I can work happily with everyone from the grassroots, I have no problem.



My father-in-law was the first Foreign Minister of Bangladesh and a language veteran, organizer of the Liberation War and a member of the Presidium of the Awami League. And my husband Azizus Samad Azad is a Marine Engineer by profession and is now a member of central Awami League.



Observer: Tell us about your children?

Ritu: We have two sons, Ryan Aziz Samad and Ajmain Aziz Samad.



Observer: What is your message to the youth of the country?

Ritu: Now the newcomers are doing a very good job, coming up with training so they are doing very well. And now there are many TV channels so job opportunities are available, I wish them all the best. And we seniors are always by their side.



Observer: How far does your work take society from the place of social responsibility?

Ritu: I get very little leisure time, I am a workaholic, I work, for the people in my area, for my colleagues and to stand by the vulnerable people in the society is my main job that I do.



Observer: How many countries have you traveled?



Ritu: I like to travel a lot. So far I have travelled to many countries. Since my father was an airline official, I have had the opportunity to travel to many countries.

My first schooling was in Kolkata at Don Bosco School. After coming to Dhaka, I did SSC from Agrani Girls School, HSC from Lalmatia Women's College. I did not study even after getting admission to a medical college rather I have graduated in Commerce and then I did my Masters in Management. After that I have completed MBA.

I have travelled all over India, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, United Kingdom, Scotland, France, Switzerland, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and United States.

I have had the opportunity to accompany the Prime Minister twice. Once to Kuala Lumpur and to the United States to attend the UN sessions.



Observer: When were you born and what are the awards that you have received?



Ritu : I was born on October 19 in 1973 at my Nana Bari in Chandpur. My father is from Madaripur and I am a daughter-in-law of Sylhet.

I have so far received many awards, Masha Allah.

I was second in poetry recitation organized by the Islamic Foundation in 1986 and received first and second prize in Hamd and Naat.

At the Dhaka Art and Music Festival in 1978 and 1986, I won prizes for reciting poems and singing songs, which were school-based competitions across the country under the auspices of the British Council.

Later I was awarded the Gold Medal for the Best Presenter in 1997 for my performance at the Senate, organised by the Impress Telefilm. Then I get the Babisas Award for the Best News Reader.

I can't remember getting more of it. Last award was the Real Heroe Award 2021 for his courageous work as a frontliner during Covid-19.

I received two more awards on World Women's Day in 2022. I received another Real Hero Award from Mirror Magazine for my contribution to media coverage as the first female President of the News Broadcasters Association.













