



Bajimaater porer dan (The move next to checkmate)

He seems desperate to know the beginning of time, its course and tendencies. He is curious to learn if time ever stands still. If it does, he will buy and grab the "extraordinary power of time's standing still." In other words, our poet is overwhelmed with the force of time, an abstract entity. Much like the metaphysical poets, Jayed intends to make possible the impossible, in this context, to concretize time in commodity terms. Time as a concept has kept the thinking minds of all generations in awe since the very inception of civilization. Jayed becomes part of that tradition but his attitude is every bit postmodern.

Jayed's poetic soul is nourished by the everyday reality he negotiates. Like a sage of the ancient time, he philosophizes on the very nature of human beings. He diagnoses a great flaw in human nature in light of the ongoing pandemic situation, which exposes the deeply disturbing truth underlying human existence that "we have never been humane" as we purport to be. In the eponymous poem ("Amra kokhon manush chhilam na" in the Bengali original), the poet analyses the revealing power of the disease, COVID-19 on the whole of mankind. He comments:

"Khub sadharon uposorgo niye asa

Ochena ek rog

Por korechey nijer haatkeo.

(A strange disease accompanied with all too common symptoms has turned your own hands into a stranger to yourself.)

He also pans the hypocrisy of human society, which is corrupted from top to bottom and unjust to the core. He doesn't stop short of calling out the fundamental class discrimination prevailing in society and shows how the so-called blue-collar, rather than white collar, people are crucial to human survival and prosperity. Pummeling the privileged few including himself, he says:

"Ei prithibi kokhonoi amader chhilo na.

Amra kokhonoi amader chhilam na.

Amra kokhonoi manush chhilam na.

(The world has never been ours. / We have never been ours either. / We have never been humane.)

His philosophical predilections do not mar the romantic lover in Jayed's poetic persona. There are a bunch of poems in the volume that percolate with raw emotions characterizing romantic love. "Asamapta Premgatha" (The Unfinished Love Story) is one such instance, where the poet playfully presents how a passionately romantic date tragically ends in a road crash. In a sort of post-modern way, the speaker of the poem requests his beloved in a light-hearted tone to remember him thus:

"Holud, Biye, Boubhaat-tay khushi thakis,

Bhoot hoye ar debo nako toder badha.

Somoy peley chupti korey ektu bhabis,

Asamapta amader ei premgatha."

(Stay happy all through the wedding formalities. / I won't disturb you in the form of a ghost. / Please reminisce about our unfinished love story,/ if you could manage some spare time.)

Most of the poems in this collection are written in free verse. However, Jayed is at his lyrical best when it comes to his love poems.

The title poem "Bajimaater Porer Dan" is deeply personal as Jayed makes his poetic persona encounter the calculus of life. The poet comes alive in all his personal totality and integrity through the speaker of the poem. The speaker navigates the troubled sea of life with all his fortitude and resilience. He is engaged in playing chess of life and is pledge-bound to win it. Though life is a "cruel joke, sinful when repeated" in Syed Manzoorul Islam's words, it has its charms too that captivates the speaker. He says:

"Ebar amar drirhho kontho tomar kachey esey,

Bolbo ami klanto manab mishti korey heshey.

Dhore nao ei akash batash sokol tomar baji,

Nissho manab mon niye ami abar khelte raji."

(Hear my firm voice as I come near to you./ The tired me will announce with a smile/ that I would bet on this sky and the breeze/ and play a game despite having an empty human mind.)

This poem is potent with multiple meanings. It can be read as a love poem where the speaker is super-interested in playing romantic chess with his beloved again and again.

To wrap up, Jayed Ul Ehsan as a poet comes across as a revelation to me. He also goes on to mesmerize me in his poetic avatar with his sheer command over words in written form, reaffirming W.H. Auden's quote "A poet is, before anything else, a person who is passionately in love with language." Certainly, Jayed is a lover of language and a master too. I believe, if he remains committed to his poetic vocation, he would come up with many more such collections and mint a new idiom and form of Bangladeshi poetry.

