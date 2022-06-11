HSC-88 batch reunion held



Members of Sara Bangla-88 Foundation at a reunion at Mirpur DOHS Avenue Garden Convention Hall in the capital recently. photo: observer

Dhaka North Panel of the foundation hosted the programme at Mirpur DOHS Avenue Garden Convention Hall while participants from abroad joined the function virtually.

Coordinator of Dhaka North Panel of the platform Industrialist Harun-Or-Rashid coordinated the programme while Selina Chowdhury, Shahidul Hasan Mithu, SM Shahid, Sunny De, Tanvir Sohel of the panel were present, among others.

Mostaq Ahmed Emon, an Irish expatriate who is the founder of Sara Bangla-88 Foundation, said that the motto of this foundation is to stand by the helpless friends of the batch and to work for the country and nation. It is entirely a voluntary humanitarian organization, he added.







