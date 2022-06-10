Gender budget up by Tk 100cr

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed increasing the allocation for the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs by 2.38 per cent in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

He proposed allocating

Tk 4,290 crore for the ministry, which was Tk 4,190 crore in FY22.

While placing the budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday, he said the government would give importance to the skill development of young women, especially in professional and technical fields. He said the government would consider different activities on a priority basis, such as adopting effective and robust institutional strategies for gender equality and women empowerment, and allocating adequate funds and manpower to bring gender issues into the mainstream.

Kamal said microcredit activities were being carried out to improve the socio-economic condition of rural poor and helpless women for poverty alleviation and affording opportunities for self-employment.