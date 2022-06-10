ICT allocation raised by Tk 264cr

Emphasising the hi-tech park and software sector, the finance minister has proposed allotting Tk 1,916crore for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and Tk 2,487crore for Posts and Telecommunications

Division in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The information and technology division has been allocated Tk 1,916crore in the budget of 2022-23 financial years which is Tk 264crore more than the last financial year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier, in the last financial year, Tk 1,721crore was allocated to the ICT department. In the revised budget, the size stands at Tk 1,642crore.

Besides, Posts and Telecommunications Division budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been proposed to allocate Tk. 2,487crore.

According to the proposal, the Posts and Telecommunications Division has received Tk 555crore more than that in the last financial year in the budget proposal.









