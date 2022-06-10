Power, Energy  Divns gets Tk 26,066cr

The Finance Ministry has allocated Tk 26,066 crore for the Power Division and Energy and Mineral Resources Division for the 2022-23 fiscal year in the budget, down by Tk 1,418 crore, from the previous year.

It allocated a Tk 24,139 crore for Power Division and Tk 1,798 for Energy and Mineral Resources Division for the new fiscal year 2022-23.

Placing the national budget at the Jatiya Sangsad the Finance Minister said, "I am happy to announce that 100 per cent of the population now has access to electricity. This success is attributable to integrated generation, transmission and distribution approach followed by the government keeping in mind the commemoration of the Mujib Borsho." He said that over the last 13 years, the government has been able to increase per capita power generation from 220 kWh to 560 kWh.







