Block allocation for health sector reduced

In the last two fiscal years, the government had allocated Tk 10,000 crore as block allocation to meet any urgent demand of the health sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed to reduce the allocation in the health sector in the new fiscal year. This time the block allocation Tk 5,000 crore is being allocated to meet the urgent demand of the health sector.

AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the reduced allocation in the budget session for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in the parliament on Thursday.

The Finance Minister said, "In the last two budgets, we have allocated Tk 10,000 crore as block allocation to meet any urgent demand of the health sector. Although coronavirus infections in the country

have now subsided, the risk of a possible recurrence remains because the pandemic is still prevalent in many countries of the world. Therefore, I am proposing a block allocation of Tk 5,000 crore."

The size of the proposed budget for the FY 2022-23 is Tk Tk6,78,064 crore.







