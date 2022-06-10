Proposal for increase in rice price for FFP to Tk 15 per kg

Despite opposition from the Food Ministry, the Finance Ministry has proposed increase the quantity of rice to be distributed among the poor and ultra poor under the government's Food Friendly Programme (FFP) at Tk 15 per kg from the existing price of Tk 10.

In the proposed budget placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed the increase in the amount of rice.

Before placing it in the Sangsad, the budget document was given approval in the Cabinet meeting held at the Cabinet conference room in the Sangsad with

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Later, the Finance Minister entered parliament along with the Prime Minister.

The budget proposed to provide 30kg of rice as food assistance among 50 lakh low-income families across the country through OMS at an increased rate of Tk 15 per kg from Tk 10 under the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.













