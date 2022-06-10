Tk 9,000crore increase in edn budget allocation

The allocation in the education sector under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Ministry of Education is increasing in the fiscal year 2022-23.

A total allocation of Tk 81,449crore has been proposed for the coming financial year as compared to the current financial year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal gave the information in his budget speech for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Thursday (June 9).

According to the Ministry of Finance, the country's budget will give priority to the marginalized people in the budget titled 'Return to the continuity of development beyond the impact of Covid'. The most important areas are inflation control, agriculture, health, human

resources, employment and education.

It has been proposed to allocate Tk 31,761crore for the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, which was 26,314crore for the last financial year.

An allocation of Tk 39,961crore has been proposed for the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education from existing Tk 36,487crore.

An allocation of Tk 9,727 crore has been proposed for the Technical and Madrasa Education Department of the Ministry of Education. Tk 9,153crore was allocated in the current financial year.

Regarding the education budget, Education Minister Dipu Moni said that investment in education should go to six per cent of Gross domestic product (GDP). We are in three parts. The education budget is much more than the country's entire budget in 2006.

"We are investing a lot in education and we need to invest more. All the mega projects are the ones that are needed for our communication to move the country forward. Similarly, education is most needed. That will be a big mega project," she said.














