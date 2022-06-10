Video
Soybean oil price increases by Tk 7 per litre

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Business Correspondent

The commerce ministry has fixed prices of bottled soybean oil at Tk 205 per litre with a Tk 7 hike.
A five-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk 997, up from Tk 985, while loose soybean oil's price has been raised to Tk 185 per litre from Tk180, according to the new rates to be effective immediately
as determined by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.
The commerce ministry approved the increase of Tk 7 per litre in bottled soybean oil on Thursday.
At the same time, the price of palm oil has been fixed at Tk 158 per litre.
Earlier on 5 May, the Bangladesh Edible Oil Refining and Vegetable Growers Association increased the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 38 to Tk 198 per litre.
Mohammad Ali Bhutto, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said the price of soybean oil in the international market has dropped by about US $ 150 per tonne and palm oil is down $ 200 per tonne.
However, due to higher prices in the world market in March-April, imports have decreased. The price has been increased due to high import. However, soybean oil is being sold at Tk 176 to Tk 177 per litre in the wholesale market, he added.


