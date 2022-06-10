Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Corporate tax cut to 27.5pc proposed

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed reduction of  corporate tax in order to reinvigorate the economy after the setbacks caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
In line with previous budgets, the minister proposed a 2.5 percentage point cut that would put the rate at 27.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year, reports bdnews24.com.
The reduction in the tax, one of the major costs of doing business, will
encourage investment and create more job opportunities, Kamal said in his budget speech in parliament on Thursday.
Bangladesh previously cut the corporate tax rate by 2.5 percentage points in each of the two previous fiscal years, lowering it from 35 per cent to 30 per cent. Now it will drop to 27.5 per cent.
The rate will apply to all companies unlisted on the share market, while the rate for listed companies will be lowered to 22.5 per cent.
"To facilitate the formalisation of the economy and to incentivise the formation of one person company (OPC), I propose to reduce the tax rate for OPCs from 25 per cent to 22.5 per cent," the minister said.
"For the sake of development of the stock market and attracting investments, I propose a tax rate of 20 per cent in place of the existing 22.5 per cent for listed companies that issue shares worth more than 10 per cent of its paid-up capital through an initial public offering," he said.
"I, however, propose the tax rate to be 22.5 per cent for a listed company that issues shares worth 10 per cent or less than 10 per cent of its paid-up capital through IPO."
However, all receipts, income and expense and investment over Tk 120,000 must be transacted through the bank in order to avail of these reduced rates.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gender budget up by Tk 100cr
ICT allocation raised by Tk 264cr
Power, Energy  Divns gets Tk 26,066cr
Block allocation for health sector reduced
Proposal for increase in rice price for FFP to Tk 15 per kg
Tk 9,000crore increase in edn budget allocation
Budget FY23: Kamal sees rising inflation as major challenge
Prices up


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft