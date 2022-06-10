A development, welfare   oriented budget: FBCCI

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin thanked the government for placing such a budget claiming the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 as a development and welfare oriented one.

Steps for curbing inflation should give priority in the next budget, President of the FBCCI, a top organization of

businessmen and industrialists, Md Jashim Uddin said on Thursday.

Jashim Uddin made the comment while addressing a discussion on "Stocks, imports, supply and price situation of daily essential commodities" he said.

Mentioning the upcoming budget as a very crucial one on the current world perspective, he said the government also should reduce the tax and duty burden on daily necessary goods.

He also suggested the government to collect more revenue by imposing extra taxes on luxury items. Talking about the prices of essential commodities, the FBCCI president said traders need to be more responsible as the whole world is going through an unusual situation right now. Jashim Uddin said, "Personally, I don't like laundering black money, because it will harm and deprive those who are doing business honestly." He also thinks that they will be discouraged.













