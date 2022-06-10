Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

reaction over proposed budget

A development, welfare   oriented budget: FBCCI

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin thanked the government for placing such a budget claiming the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 as a development and welfare oriented one.
Steps for curbing inflation should give priority in the next budget, President of the FBCCI, a top organization of
businessmen and industrialists, Md Jashim Uddin said on Thursday.
Jashim Uddin made the comment while addressing a discussion on "Stocks, imports, supply and price situation of daily essential commodities" he said.
Mentioning the upcoming budget as a very crucial one on the current world perspective, he said the government also should reduce the tax and duty burden on daily necessary goods.
He also suggested the government to collect more revenue by imposing extra taxes on luxury items. Talking about the prices of essential commodities, the FBCCI president said traders need to be more responsible as the whole world is going through an unusual situation right now. Jashim Uddin said, "Personally, I don't like laundering black money, because it will harm and deprive those who are doing business honestly." He also thinks that they will be discouraged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gender budget up by Tk 100cr
ICT allocation raised by Tk 264cr
Power, Energy  Divns gets Tk 26,066cr
Block allocation for health sector reduced
Proposal for increase in rice price for FFP to Tk 15 per kg
Tk 9,000crore increase in edn budget allocation
Budget FY23: Kamal sees rising inflation as major challenge
Prices up


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft