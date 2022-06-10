Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

reaction over proposed budget

Failed to address inflationary crisis: SANEM

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Correspondent

The Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and Professor at the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka Dr Selim Raihan said, "The budget announcement for FY 2022-23 acknowledges the challenges for Bangladesh's economy in an international context, which
is commendable. However, there is a lack of clear direction in the steps that need to be taken to address macroeconomic challenges.
In particular, the budget announcement failed to address the inflationary crisis we are going through, such as reducing tariffs on essential commodities and exploring alternative sources of traditional imports to increase supply. Although the budget calls for action against stockpiling to address inflation, the country has long lacked adequate infrastructure to oversee market management.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented his fourth budget in parliament on Thursday.
The economist said, investment in the private sector is tied at 22-23 per cent of GDP. If private sector investment can be mobilized and economic zones can be materialized as soon as possible, the country's employment generation will be successful.
He said that the 'Directorate of Employment' that is being talked about, these may create benefits. At the same time, this year's budget did not seem like a big exception for me to motivate those who will create employment in the private sector. It is not clear in this year's budget how investment in the private sector can increase at a time when we are witnessing a global crisis due to the post-Covid-19 war and the war in Ukraine.
He further said skill is also mentioned in every budget, but at the moment it is a big challenge. We are not in a position to supply skilled manpower to even 10 out the 100 functional economic zones. As investments start to grow in the south of the country, skilled manpower will be required there as well. I do not see the importance of skill development as it should be.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gender budget up by Tk 100cr
ICT allocation raised by Tk 264cr
Power, Energy  Divns gets Tk 26,066cr
Block allocation for health sector reduced
Proposal for increase in rice price for FFP to Tk 15 per kg
Tk 9,000crore increase in edn budget allocation
Budget FY23: Kamal sees rising inflation as major challenge
Prices up


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft