Failed to address inflationary crisis: SANEM

The Executive Director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and Professor at the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka Dr Selim Raihan said, "The budget announcement for FY 2022-23 acknowledges the challenges for Bangladesh's economy in an international context, which

is commendable. However, there is a lack of clear direction in the steps that need to be taken to address macroeconomic challenges.

In particular, the budget announcement failed to address the inflationary crisis we are going through, such as reducing tariffs on essential commodities and exploring alternative sources of traditional imports to increase supply. Although the budget calls for action against stockpiling to address inflation, the country has long lacked adequate infrastructure to oversee market management.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented his fourth budget in parliament on Thursday.

The economist said, investment in the private sector is tied at 22-23 per cent of GDP. If private sector investment can be mobilized and economic zones can be materialized as soon as possible, the country's employment generation will be successful.

He said that the 'Directorate of Employment' that is being talked about, these may create benefits. At the same time, this year's budget did not seem like a big exception for me to motivate those who will create employment in the private sector. It is not clear in this year's budget how investment in the private sector can increase at a time when we are witnessing a global crisis due to the post-Covid-19 war and the war in Ukraine.

He further said skill is also mentioned in every budget, but at the moment it is a big challenge. We are not in a position to supply skilled manpower to even 10 out the 100 functional economic zones. As investments start to grow in the south of the country, skilled manpower will be required there as well. I do not see the importance of skill development as it should be.









