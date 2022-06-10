Delayed realization of economic crisis: CPD

Debapriya Bhattacharjee, Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said in his budget reaction on Thursday that although late, the finance minister acknowledged that the economy was going through a crisis. However, he sees the root cause of the crisis in the external market situation.

Structural problems did not come up in the country. Everyone is now agreeing that inflation is the root cause of the country's crisis.

He said that as a result, government spending will decrease next year as part of the country's GDP. This means that next year, the investment as a part of the overall GDP is 31.5 per cent, which is less than the year ended. In other words, the exuberant talk of investment that I used to hear before is very restrained this year. And in the case of government expenditure, it will increase slightly compared to the income. This is because income has been fixed at 9.7 per cent of GDP.

In other words, income is not increasing as a part of GDP. Costs will increase. The increase in expenditure is not development expenditure, but management expenditure.

Debapriya bhattacharjee said that the amount that the government has to spend for development will increase. The main reason for this is that next year the government must increase the amount of subsidy to handle the situation. The problem is that there is good subsidy, there is bad subsidy. Good subsidies are when financial assistance or incentives are given directly to poor people with government money. And the bad stuff is when we spend unreasonably on government for various vested interests.

He said that another major reason for the increase in expenditure is that the deficit is 6.5 per cent higher than this year. A large part of it will be met with foreign budget assistance, assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. The government will also take loans from banks. About 44 per cent of the budget deficit will be met by the government through bank loans which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation.

The economist said that the good side of all the financial measures that are in place is that those sectors which were tax-exempt, were outside the scope of the tax have been brought under the tax. That's the decent thing to do, and it should end there. In many cases unreasonable tax rebates are also being withdrawn.









