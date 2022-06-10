Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 June, 2022, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

reaction over proposed budget

Budget ambitious, says Jatiya Party

Published : Friday, 10 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Thursday said the budget for FY-2022-2023 is ambitious in the context of instability in the world market caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Instability has been prevailing in the world market due to the Corona
pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. That's why the prices of various commodities and fuel oil are increasing. In such a reality, the huge budget has to be called an ambitious one," he said.
His initial reaction on the proposed budget placed in the Jatiya Sangsad, the Jatiya Party chief also said a deficit of Tk 2.5 lakh crore has been shown in the budget which is above 5 per cent of the GDP.
Stating that 36 per cent of the budget revenue is dependent on domestic loans, he said it will hamper local investment by the businesses. "As a result, the path to create new employment may be shrunk."
GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, feared that the increase in the amount of foreign debt may lead to a catastrophe like Sri Lanka's as the government has targeted 14.2 per cent foreign loans to implement the budget.
Mentioning that the Bangladesh Bank has devalued taka against the US dollar, he said the lives of middle and lower-class people of the country may become miserable due to inflation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gender budget up by Tk 100cr
ICT allocation raised by Tk 264cr
Power, Energy  Divns gets Tk 26,066cr
Block allocation for health sector reduced
Proposal for increase in rice price for FFP to Tk 15 per kg
Tk 9,000crore increase in edn budget allocation
Budget FY23: Kamal sees rising inflation as major challenge
Prices up


Latest News
Youth crushed under train while listening song with headphone
DU 'Ka' unit admission test begins, 62 fight for each seat
Primary teacher recruitment: 2nd phase results published
Immediate response if Kiev uses long-range systems against Russia: Envoy
Rabab Fatima appointed UN under-secretary general
Budget FY23: Lower allocation for key mega projects worries FICCI
Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
Govt allocate Tk 1,282 crore for Youth and Sports Ministry
Home Ministry gets Tk 1893 more to spend than current fiscal
Most Read News
Two BJP leaders sued over derogatory remarks
Laundered money to be legalized by 7-15 pc tax
High prices of daily commodities and commoners’ sufferings
Over 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO
Key east Ukraine city is largely under Russian control: Zelensky
Arctic Council's decision without Russia will be illegal: Envoy
Crocodile tears for democracy
UN elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
Modric extends Real Madrid contract for another season
Harun's bail plea rejected, case file summoned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft