Budget for looting people's money: BNP

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government has given this budget to plunder people's money."

He said it while responding to a question from reporters at the four-ward council of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Kafrul Thana on Thursday.

Fakhrul Islam said, "Every year we give comments about budget, this year I do not want to say anything about it. Those who are not representatives of the people are giving budget for the country," he added.

Mentioning that, "Awami League government is preparing this budget for looting," Fakrul said, "They have made a statement of how they will loot more in the future through this budget."

"Not only BNP but the whole nation is going through bad times for this illegitimate government," he also added.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Now those who are in power by force have taken away all the rights of people. Not only that, they have turned the country into a haven of corruption."

"For all these reasons, this budget is not important to me. I don't want to say too much about this," added Fakrul Islam.









