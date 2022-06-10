AL leaders hail budget as people friendly

Leaders of the ruling Awami League (AL) on Thursday termed the proposed national budget for 2022-23 fiscal year as a poor-friendly, business friendly and people's oriented budget. They congratulated the government for proposing such a welfare budget.

Finance Minister AHM

Mustafa Kamal placed the budget on Thursday afternoon at Jatiya Sangsad with the major challenge of regulating inflation amid the instable global economy. He proposed a Tk 6, 78, 064crore national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. It is the fourth one from the incumbent government.

This is the country's 51st budget and the 23rd of the Awami League government in five terms. The title of the budget for the next fiscal year is 'Return to the Path of Development; Leaving the Covid-19 Behind.'

The new budget is about 15.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Several AL leaders also termed it as a reasonable and life and livelihood friendly budget while talking to the Daily Observer on Thursday.

Regarding the proposed budget, AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said, "The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 is public welfare oriented and timely. The budget focuses on inflation control, agriculture, health, human resources, employment and education, transport and communications, expansion of social security programmes, damaged industries, and recovery of trade and commerce."

Khairuzzaman Liton, also the incumbent Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, termed the decision to introduce universal pension scheme in the next financial year as a milestone in the history of Bangladesh.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim welcomed the public oriented and development friendly budget.

He said, "The government proposed a welfare budget by giving top priority to create more employment. The social safety net has been widened."

"Corporate taxes have been reduced so that domestic industries can develop and new jobs can be created. Attempts have been made to reduce foreign dependence in view of the global economic crisis," he added.

AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "The government is capable to implement such kind of big budget and it proved earlier for last 13 years. We have kept our success continuously though a lot of criticism we had to face."

"GDP growth is increasing every year. Our economy is still stable and will remain stable amid the instable global economic situation. Proposing this benevolent budget the government has proved that it is a people oriented government," he added.

In an instant reaction after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's placing the proposed budget in parliament, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader termed it as a 'poor-friendly budget.'

He also termed it as a 'business friendly and people oriented budget.'

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "This budget has given assurance that allocation in the social safety net has increased by Tk 7,000crore than that of the last fiscal. Besides, the social safety nets jurisdiction has been expanded. Attention has been given to low and middle-income groups of people in the budget taking all things into consideration. Social safety net allocation has been raised by Tk 7,000crore."

