Defence Ministry gets Tk 40,360cr

The allocation for the defence sector in the budget for the 2022-23 financial year has been increased by Tk 2,827 crore from the outgoing fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during the budget speech in Parliament on Thursday. He said that Tk 40,360 crore has been proposed for the Defence Ministry and other services under it.

Earlier, an amount of Tk 37,533 crore was proposed for the Ministry in the

revised budget for the outgoing fiscal year.

"Defence sector is one of the priority sectors of this year's budget which has got a better amount of allocation than the other ministries and departments of the government," Kamal added.

Besides, Tk 44 crore has been set aside as operating costs of the Armed Forces Division, which was Tk 48 crore in the revised budget for FY 2021-22.











