Bus fares for crossing Padma Bridge  re-fixed

Taking the toll rate of the Padma Bridge into consideration the government has increased the bus fares between Tk 10 to Tk 11 on 13 long routes from Dhaka to different south-western districts for an interim period with effect from June 26.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Tuesday increased the long-route bus fares on these routes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much-awaited Padma Bridge on June 25. The bridge will be open for traffic from the next day (June 26) of inauguration.

However, officials said, the bus fares on these routes would be raised further if the government fixes the toll rates for using the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said considering toll rates of different bridges on the rivers Padma, Buriganga,

Dhaleswari and Arial Khan we have fixed new bus fares. Tk 1.8 fare per kilometre has been fixed considering every 40-seated bus.

The BRTA Chairman further said that they had already requested the bus owners to apply for route permits if any company intended to run additional buses on these routes using the bridge.

But no new bus company has applied for a route permit so far, he added.

The BRTA Chairman also said that long-route buses from Gabtoli inter-district terminal would not be allowed to run through the capital.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said none applied so far for route permits to use Padma Bridge from the Gabtoli bus stand. Long route buses go to these districts from Gabtoli terminal via Paturia.

The bus fare on Dhaka-Barishal route was raised to Tk 412.32 from Tk 402, on Dhaka-Gopalganj route Tk 504.21 from Tk 494, on Dhaka-Khulna route Tk 649.36 from Tk 639, on Dhaka-Shariatpur route Tk 218.53 from Tk 208, on Dhaka-Pirojpur route Tk 534.2 from Tk 524, on another Dhaka-Pirojpur route Tk 628.25 from Tk 618, on Dhaka-Patuakhali route Tk 501.52 from Tk 491, on Dhaka-Madaripur route Tk 327.5 from Tk 317, on Dhaka-Satkhira Tk 633 from Tk 623, on Dhaka-Faridpur route Tk 288.39 from Tk 278, on Dhaka-Bhola route Tk 653.86 from Tk 644, on another Dhaka-Shariatpur route Tk 219.88 from Tk 209 and on Dhaka-Kuakata route Tk 694.29 from Tk 684.

All of these buses will start running from Saidabad inter-district bus terminal in Dhaka.

Transport Owners Association on May 31 submitted a letter to the BRTA requesting re-fix of bus fares on the routes via Padma Bridge, considering the toll rates for using the bridge and the expressway.

Earlier on May 17, the government fixed toll rates for using the Padma Bridge through a gazette notification.











