

Tk 678,064cr nat'l budget proposed

The budget titled 'Return to the Path of Development Leaving the Covid-19 Behind' is by far the largest budget in the country's history. The bold leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the nation to unprecedented growth through crisis, he said.

The proposed expenditure for 2022-23 budget is 14.25 per cent more than the revised budget of 2021-22 and 12.32 per cent more than the original budget. The revenue target for next year has been set at Tk 436,271.

Out of this Tk 370,000 crore will come from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources and Tk 18,000 crore from non-NBR sector. Besides, collection from non-tax receipts has been set at Tk 45,000 crore.

The total budget deficit has been set at Tk 245,064 crore, which is 5.5 per cent of the GDP and 36.14 per cent of the total budget. To meet this huge deficit, the government has set a target of borrowing of Tk 106,334 crore from internal banking sector. It will mobilize Tk 95,458 crore from foreign loans and grants.

Moreover Tk 40,000 crore will be borrowed from non-bank sector including Tk 35,000 crore from selling savings certificates. The remaining Tk 5,000 crore will come from other sectors.

Among the proposed bank loans, long-term loans will be Tk 68,192 crore and short-term loans Tk 38,142 crore. In the current fiscal 2021-22, the target for borrowing from banks was Tk 76,452 crore. Later it was revised upward to Tk 87,287 crore. Moreover in the outgoing fiscal 2021-2022, the revenue collection from NBR sources was set at Tk 333,000 crore.

In the proposed budget special attention has been given to health and education, agriculture, food, job creation, social security of the poor, price control of essentials and handling pressure of subsidy.

"Our priority in agriculture research and expansion service, farm mechanization, irrigation and seed development including fertilizer subsidy will continue in the upcoming fiscal year to accelerate progress that has been made in the agricultural sector over the past few years," the Minister said.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the budget session. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were present in the budget session. Earlier, President M Abdul Hamid authenticated the budget and the revised budget for 2021-22 before placing in the House.

The Finance Minister said ensuring timely completion of projects in education and health sectors; increasing collection of local Value Added Tax, raising the number of individual tax-payers and maintaining stability of exchange rate of taka and foreign exchange reserves at comfortable level are also among the major challenges.

The budget has proposed the annual development programme (ADP) at a cost of Tk 246,066 crore as against Tk 225,324 crore in the outgoing budget which was however lowered to Tk 209,977 crore in the revised ADP. GDP growth has been estimated at 7.5 per cent. On the other hand, inflation has been projected at 5.6 per cent.

The proposed budget has proposed introducing universal pension system as per earlier announcement. "I am very happy to announce that the government has decided to introduce universal pension system in the upcoming fiscal year."

In her 2008 election manifesto, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged to introduce a universal pension system the Minister said in this respect.

On whitening black money, he said no authority, including the income tax authority, will raise any question about source of any asset located abroad if a taxpayer pays tax on such assets.

The Finance Minister has recommended imposing 15 per cent tax on immovable property acquired abroad, 10 per cent on immovable property and 7 per cent on cash. He said Bangladesh Bank will carry out feasibility on introducing digital currency as an alternative to Crypto Currency.

The government has offered VAT exemption on a number of products to help individuals and companies tackle the tough time steaming from fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

The products that got VAT exemption include medicines for cancer-related diseases, Covid-19, kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, Hepatitis C, etc. Insulin, which is widely used by lakhs of diabetic patients. Private universities and medical colleges have also been given exemption from VAT.

The budget has proposed an increase in the allocation for social safety net programmes by 5.5 per cent. This allocation is Tk 5,962 crore up from the outgoing budget.









