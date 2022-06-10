Mauritian woman turns Bangladeshi bride

FARIDPUR, June 9: Love knows no geographical boundaries, and the story of 27-year-old Bangladeshi man and 26-year-old Mauritian woman is the ideal example.

Mustakin Fakir of Faridpur fell in love with Mauritian woman Sohela brought up in a Muslim family in Port Luis in 2020, when he was working in that African country. Two years on, the duo finally tied the knot.

Mustakin, son of Khabir Fakir of Rashanagar village in Nagarkanda upazila, went to Mauritius some three years ago and joined a construction company as a mason.

Sohela, who obtained her honours degree from a university in Mauritius, was then working at a private company. After two years of affair, Mustakin and Sohela sought permission from their respective families to marry the person they love.

On June 4, Sohela came to Faridpur for the marriage. People from different parts of the district thronged Mustakin's house to have a glimpse of the foreign bride.

"Sohela will be here for a month, after which she will go back to Mauritius," Mustakin said. -UNB